Ashley Ortega Shares How Her Close Friendship with Shuvee Etrata Began

Ashley Ortega recently opened up about her friendship with Shuvee Etrata in Vice Ganda’s latest vlog, recalling how they first met on the set of Hearts on Ice. Ashley played the lead role of Ponggay, while Shuvee portrayed her friend Kring-Kring in the series.

Through that project, Shuvee also grew close to other cast members like Roxie Smith and Skye Chua. Ashley shared that their friendship deepened even more after the show ended, especially because they were all living independently without family nearby.

“Naging close ako sa kanila ni Roxie kasi pare-pareho kaming independent. After ng project, doon mas lumalim ang bonding namin,” Ashley said.

Eventually, Ashley and Shuvee moved in together, with Ashley offering Shuvee a place to stay since both were living alone. Ashley said this helped strengthen their connection as they could relate to each other’s situations.

Shuvee, in turn, shared that her respect for Ashley as an artist came before their friendship, which is why she trusted her easily. She also expressed gratitude for finding her “core” group of friends in Manila, referring to Ashley and the others.

Both were housemates in Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition. Ashley and her partner AC Bonifacio were among the first evicted, while Shuvee and Klarisse De Guzman were the final pair to be eliminated through public vote.