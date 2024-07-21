Latest NewsEntertainmentPH NewsTFT News

Gary V, Ice Seguerra capture attention of netizens with black-and-white posters

Gary Valenciano and Ice Seguerra have taken the internet by storm with their striking black-and-white posters, leaving everyone buzzing—though not for the reasons you might expect! These eye-catching visuals are actually just teasers for their upcoming concerts.

At first glance, you might mistake their posters for something completely different! Even Gary V’s poster featured the intriguing text “Gary V Inspired.” Netizens were then quick to react, humorously commenting, “Nagka-mini heart attack talaga ako, nagbalikwas sa kinauupuan!” and “Bat ganyan naman kasi kulay, Sir Gary? Kinabahan ako ng bahagya!”

Another fan wished the show success and expressed regret that it wasn’t taking place in Los Angeles. They were puzzled by the online laughter and wondered why the poster was seen as funny.

One fan pointed out that the poster looked “morbid,” suggesting it should be more vibrant since Gary Valenciano is turning 60. Another fan noted that black-and-white posters are typically associated with funerals. In response, the same fan who had questioned why the poster seemed funny humorously suggested that it might have been designed in California, where black-and-white isn’t commonly used for funerals.

Meanwhile, Ice Seguerra also posted a concert poster with the same concept and a caption: “See you in SEPTEMBER, BIDYOKE FRIENDS!”

Netizens humorously reacted, saying, “Josko, akala ko dumating na ang panahon,” referencing Ice’s song title “Pagdating ng Panahon” to which he replied “Di pa siguro bukas. Di pa rin ngayon…hahaha!”

