PH, second to last country in world for work-life balance

The Philippines ranks 59th out of 60 countries when it comes to work-life balance.

In Remote’s Global Life-Work Balance Index 2024, the data considered various aspects, from healthcare system, percentage of wage, and minimum wage based on the United States Dollars per hour.

The data revealed that the Philippines scored 27.46 points out of 100 points. It also revealed that workers in the country have an average of 40.63 hours per week, receiving a wage of $1.45 per hour.

Meanwhile, the country’s happiness index score was 6.04, while its ranking for inclusivity for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer+ (LGBTQ+) community was 57 out of 100.

As for other Southeast Asian countries, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia ranked 26th, 37th, 39th, 43rd, and 47th respectively.

The Philippines, however, is not the last in the list, with Nigeria taking the 60th place with a score of 16.5.