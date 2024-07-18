Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

PH, second to last country in world for work-life balance

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago

The Philippines ranks 59th out of 60 countries when it comes to work-life balance.

In Remote’s Global Life-Work Balance Index 2024, the data considered various aspects, from healthcare system, percentage of wage, and minimum wage based on the United States Dollars per hour.

The data revealed that the Philippines scored 27.46 points out of 100 points. It also revealed that workers in the country have an average of 40.63 hours per week, receiving a wage of $1.45 per hour.

Meanwhile, the country’s happiness index score was 6.04, while its ranking for inclusivity for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer+ (LGBTQ+) community was 57 out of 100.

As for other Southeast Asian countries, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia ranked 26th, 37th, 39th, 43rd, and 47th respectively.

The Philippines, however, is not the last in the list, with Nigeria taking the 60th place with a score of 16.5.

Tags
Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

UAE President

UAE President declares Union Pledge Day on July 18

2 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 09 11T092742.872

VP Duterte will no longer serve in Marcos Cabinet

52 mins ago
Heat

MoHRE urges public to report violations of ‘Midday Break’

5 hours ago
Sharjah Ruler

Sharjah Ruler approves generous compensation for rain-affected victims

19 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button