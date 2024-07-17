Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Sharjah Ruler approves generous compensation for rain-affected victims

His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, the Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved a compensation amounting to AED15.33 million for victims affected by the extreme weather conditions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last April.

On April 16, 2024, the UAE experienced the heaviest rainfall in 75 years. This extreme weather brought along thunderstorms and low visibility across the seven emirates. Roads collapsed, there was widespread waterlogging, and the Dubai Airport temporarily shut down. Houses were also damaged as a result of this natural phenomenon – including those in Sharjah.

Following this, Sheikh Sultan instructed the Sharjah Social Services Department to begin the immediate distribution of these compensations to the beneficiaries. Additionally, he had earlier directed relevant authorities in the emirate to assess the damages caused by the unstable weather conditions.

 

