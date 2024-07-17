HUAWEI MatePad SE 11”: An all-in-one entertainment and learning companion is now available in the UAE

Huawei has announced the availability of the HUAWEI MatePad SE 11”, a new tablet designed to elevate the visual experience and productivity for users. The HUAWEI MatePad SE 11” offers stunning visuals and unparalleled eye comfort. Combined with its long-lasting battery, versatile stylus support, and innovative multi-screen collaboration, this tablet is ideal for work, entertainment, and learning.

The HUAWEI MatePad SE 11” is now available for purchase in the UAE for a price of AED 599 through Huawei’s online store and select retailers.

The HUAWEI MatePad SE 11” boasts an 11-inch FHD+ screen with a 1920 x 1200 resolution, providing a clear, vivid, and immersive visual experience. The high 85% screen-to-body ratio allows users to focus on their content. The tablet offers features like eye comfort mode, which reduces blue light emissions, DC light adjustment for flicker-free viewing, dark mode for low-light environments, and e-Book mode for a reading-like experience. Huawei’s hardware-based solution effectively minimises blue light emission from the screen without compromising colour accuracy or introducing a yellowish tint. Additionally, the HUAWEI MatePad SE 11” features TÜV Rheinland-certified Flicker-Free technology to further reduce eye strain and fatigue.

Battery life is a crucial factor for tablets, and the HUAWEI MatePad SE 11” excels at it with a large 7700 mAh battery. This impressive battery capacity allows for up to 10 hours of continuous 1080p HD video playback, making it a reliable companion for entertainment on the go and at home. The 22.5W fast charging can fill up the battery from empty in just 140 minutes. In addition to its robust battery and fast charging, the tablet employs advanced power-saving technologies, ensuring extended battery life.

The HUAWEI MatePad SE 11” supports the HUAWEI M-Pen Lite, a stylus with a sleek metallic body and a convenient clip for easy portability. It’s designed for an authentic handwriting experience and is ideal for note-taking, sketching, and creativity. As it is powered by an AAAA dry cell battery with extended standby time, users don’t have to wait for the stylus to charge if the battery runs out.

When paired with the HUAWEI M-Pen Lite, the tablet employs an AI algorithm that intelligently identifies various writing and sketching scenarios, optimising the screen and stylus performance in real time. This results in a consistently smooth and natural handwriting experience. Plus, the HUAWEI M-Pen Lite features a stroke estimation function that predicts and draws touchpoints based on the user’s strokes, improving touch sensitivity and overall writing experience.

The HUAWEI MatePad SE 11”’s multi-screen collaboration feature allows the tablet, including its keyboard, screen, and speakers, to function as peripherals for mobile phones. This means users can seamlessly access and use their mobile phone with the tablet’s larger screen, and use the tablet’s more speakers and convenient keyboard. Multi-screen collaboration allows users to effortlessly drag and drop files between their phone and tablet, copy content from one device and paste it onto the other, and even run mobile apps in separate windows on the tablet’s screen. This will make complex tasks like sorting emails or editing a spreadsheet on their phone easier using the tablet.

The multi-screen collaboration feature also unlocks new creative possibilities by enabling users to combine the power of their tablet and PC, creating a Super Device for enhanced productivity. In this mode, the tablet can function as a secondary monitor or even a convenient digital notepad.

The HUAWEI MatePad SE 11” comes with a built-in Kids Corner designed to provide a safe and enjoyable digital environment for children. With features like time restrictions and multi-layered eye protection, parents can have peace of mind knowing their children are using the tablet responsibly. Kids Corner also offers engaging activities such as a drawing board, recording capabilities, and a camera for capturing photos and videos.

The tablet supports separate passwords for both parents and children, allowing for independent and secure access. Children can unlock the screen and access Kids Corner using a dedicated password. Inside Kids Corner, children can explore a world of fun and educational apps. Huawei has also teamed up with the BabyBus education ecosystem to offer more content for kids. The tablet encourages creativity by providing tools for kids to capture memorable moments, sketch their imaginations, and record their unique creations. For those who want an even more kid-friendly form factor, the HUAWEI MatePad SE 11” also comes in a Kids Edition, featuring a silicone protective case with a yellow rotating handle that doubles as a support stand. This edition also includes a passive capacitive stylus, perfect for little hands to draw and write on the screen.

With a great display, long battery life, and HUAWEI M-Pen Lite support, the HUAWEI MatePad SE 11” delivers exceptional value and entertainment for the whole family.