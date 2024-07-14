New bill proposes PHP 500,000 fine and jail time for scammers targeting seniors, PWDs

A bill designed to protect senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs) from syndicates and scammers is gaining momentum in the Lower House.

The bill, titled “An Act Protecting the Integrity of the Electronic Transactions of Senior Citizens and PWDs, Defining the Crime of Internet and Telecommunications Phishing and Fraudulent Practices Against Senior Citizens and PWDs, and Providing Penalties,” aims to penalize those who commit internet and telecommunications fraud targeting these vulnerable groups.

If enacted, scammers could face a minimum fine of PHP 500,000 and imprisonment ranging from three months to six years or more, depending on the amount of money involved in the scam.

House Deputy Majority Leader and ACT-CIS Party-list Rep. Erwin Tulfo highlighted the growing number of complaints about scammers targeting senior citizens.

“Ilang reklamo na kasi ang natatanggap ng aking tanggapan ukol dito sa pang-gogoyo sa mga senior citizens ng ilang walang pusong indibidwal,” Tulfo said.

“Sa kanilang pension o konting ipon lang umaasa ang mga senior tapos gagatasan o nanakawin pa ng mga manggagantso,” he added. “Sinama na rin namin yung mga PWD na kapag ginoyo mo ay kulong ang aabutin mo.”

This legislation aims not only to protect the financial assets of senior citizens and PWDs but also to instill confidence in using digital platforms for communication and transactions.