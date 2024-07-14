Dubai Mall records 57 million visitors in first half of 2024

The Dubai Mall has seen a further increase in the number of its visitors, welcoming 57 million in the first half of 2024, higher than the 52 million visitors in the same period of 2023.

Last year, Dubai Mall became the most visited place on Earth with 105 million visitors, a 19-percent increase from 2022, WAM reported.

“This growth reflects the hard work and dedication of our team and partners. Dubai Mall continues to set new benchmarks in retail and leisure, drawing millions from around the world. We are committed to enhancing every aspect of the mall to constantly cement its position as a premier global destination,” Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar, said.

Similarly, retail sales also recorded a growth ranging from 8 percent to 15 percent from last year.