AFP urges Pinoys to fight West PH Sea fake news on social media

The Armed Forces of the Philippines is urging the Filipino public to fight disinformation on the West Philippine Sea on social media.

“Ang panawagan natin na makatulong ang bawat isa sa ating mga kababayan na ipakalat sa mundo ang katotohanan tungkol dito sa mga issue ng West PH Sea,” AFP Spokesperson Colonel Francel Margareth Padilla said in a GMA News interview.

The AFP recently launched its communication plan called Mulat (Awakened) for the West Philippine Sea.

The AFP aims to “bolster transparency, counter disinformation, and enhance public awareness regarding the Philippines’ rights and interests in the region.”

“By enhancing public awareness and rallying patriotic sentiment, the plan aims to unite Filipinos in advocating for the nation’s interests and contributing to a more resilient Philippines,” said the military.

Padilla added that “Mulat” also includes transparency efforts which include news organizations.

“The Philippines has a great online presence. The truth is on our side, the law is on our side,” said Padilla.