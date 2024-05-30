Hontiveros releases document on possible mother of Alice Guo

Senator Risa Hontiveros shared documents showing a possible connection between Bamban Mayor Alice Guo and a Chinese national named Lin Wen Yi.

Li is suspected to be the mother of Guo. Documents obtained by Hontiveros showed that she was part of one of the incorporators of Guo’s businesses.

“Magkakamag-anak ba silang lahat? Is this one big, dubious family business? As Senator Win also noted, travel records show that Jian Zhong Guo and Lin Wen Yi traveled together at least 170 times in the span of six years,” Hontiveros said in a statement.

“Business partner lang nga ba o baka asawa talaga?,” she added.

Guo has yet to respond to the fresh allegations of Gatchalian and Hontiveros over her supposed biological mother.

Guo listed her mother’s name as Amelia Leal. Gatchalian said that a certain Wen Yi is Guo’s mother after finding out that they rented a warehouse in Valenzuela.

“Kung saan siya rumenta ng warehouse, itong taong si Wen Yi, parang pinapakilalang nanay niya doon sa mga taga doon sa Valenzuela. So, ako ang personal assessment ko, this might be the biological mother ni Alice Guo. Based on mga tanong-tanong ko,” Gatchalian said.

Wen Yi also appeared in a number of documents involving the businesses of Guo’s family.

Gatchalian said this may prove that Guo is not a Filipino national.