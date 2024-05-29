PBC-DNE launches Chat PBC: A new platform for education and collaboration

The Philippine Business Council Dubai and Northern Emirates (PBC-DNE) has recently launched its new educational platform, Chat PBC, on May 25, 2024, at the B Hub of Burjuman Mall in Dubai.

Chat PBC which stands for “Chatting People, Business, and Community,” is a platform that mixes education with collaboration. According to PBC-DNE, the goal of this platform is to educate and connect through simple conversations.

“Every relationship starts with a chat. Through these chats, knowledge is shared, and the recipient learns and feels empowered. After all, knowledge is a gift and a blessing meant to be shared,” said Atty. Rowena Aggabao, Chat PBC Committee Head and Director for Legal and Education at PBC-DNE.

Furthermore, Chat PBC is all about bringing people together to collaborate and grow, whether they’re individuals, businesses, or communities. Its launch allowed aspiring entrepreneurs to gain valuable insights from the esteemed speakers and network with established business owners, previous EduBiz speakers, and the PBC-DNE Board of Directors.

Among the impressive lineup of speakers were Mr. Ishwar Chugani, CEO and Managing Director of Giordano Middle East; Ms. Joanna Ramos, Chief Heart Officer of Cultivate Brands and Founder of Thriving Filipina Circle; Mr. Edwin Duria, CEO and Managing Director of Play Middle East and Multi-Award BNI Director; and Ms. Georgina Kelly, Strategic Branding Expert, Mentor, and Speaker.

Consul General Marford Angeles and Vice Consul Jim Jimeno of the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai also graced the event with their presence.

The inauguration of Chat PBC marks the start of an exciting new chapter in entrepreneurial education and support. The PBC-DNE invites everyone to stay tuned for the next Chat PBC session, promising even more valuable topics to help entrepreneurs.