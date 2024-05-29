Celebrate Philippine Independence Day 2024 with the Filipino Community in Dubai

The Filipino Social Club (FilSoC), in partnership with the Philippine Consulate of Dubai and the Northern Emirates, is proud to present the 126th Philippine Independence Day (PID) celebration on June 8, 2024, at Zabeel Hall 3, Dubai World Trade Center. This year’s theme, “Filipino Pride: Embracing Diversity, Celebrating Unity, and Love of Country,” promises a vibrant and memorable event for the entire Filipino community and friends.

What to Expect at PID 2024: PID 2024 promises a day filled with vibrant cultural showcases, exciting competitions, and numerous community activities, celebrating the rich heritage and unity of the Filipino community in the UAE.

World-Class Performers

Attendees will be treated to performances by the renowned Filipina star Janella Salvador, WCOPA singers, and dancers from LuzViMinda and the Dubai Dance Club. Local choral groups and other talented artists will also grace the stage, ensuring a day filled with musical and artistic excellence.

On-Stage Highlights:

Mr. & Ms. Kalayaan 2024 Pageant: Witness the crowning of this year’s pageant winners, who exemplify Filipino beauty, talent, and intelligence.

HirayaWe Belong Catwalk: This unique fashion show will feature members of the Filipino Deaf Community and FilSoc's People of Determination (POD) Club, celebrating inclusivity and diversity within the Filipino community.

Munting Ginoo & Munting Binibini Barong & Filipiniana Fashion Show: A delightful showcase of traditional Filipino attire worn by young participants, highlighting the elegance and cultural significance of our national clothing.

Battle of the Champions: A thrilling showdown of professional singers competing to be crowned the ultimate champion, showcasing the immense vocal talent within the community.

The Best of Philippine Festivals: Experience the vibrant and colorful festivals of the Philippines through dynamic performances that capture the spirit and joy of these beloved celebrations.

Mabuhay Awards: This prestigious awards ceremony will recognize and honor FilSoc's partners and supporters who have made significant contributions to the Filipino community in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

Fiestahan Village

Enjoy various competitions and activities for all ages:

On the Spot Painting Contest for kids and professionals

Likha ng Siyensiya (Robotics and Innovation Challenge) open for Filipino students

Second Edition of Pinoy Bike Display Contest by the Deira Cyclist Community

by the Deira Cyclist Community First Balloon Art Display Contest

Hair and Make-up Competitions for amateurs and professionals

for amateurs and professionals Children Face Painting Contest

Kalye Arte, an art market featuring local Filipino artists and crafters

Filipino Hobby Groups including toy photography community, Hot Wheels collectors, the anime community, and more!

OFW Corner

Take advantage of free services and visit various organization booths:

Free Basic Medical Check-ups, Haircuts, and Massages, courtesy of Filipino Mountaineers Federation, Filbrit, and Brilliant Mindz respectively.

courtesy of Filipino Mountaineers Federation, Filbrit, and Brilliant Mindz respectively. Free Philippine Government Services

Pinoy Bazaar, featuring local brands, and trade exhibits

featuring local brands, and trade exhibits Pinoy Street Foods and Kakanin Corner

Autism Kids Corner “Ausome Community”

Filipino Deaf Community Corner

Peryahan sa Kalayaan, relive nostalgic peryahan games and win prizes!

Other Activities

Unity Parade, by Filipino Schools, Filipino Organizations, ASEAN Community, Private Companies, CDA Clubs, and more

, by Filipino Schools, Filipino Organizations, ASEAN Community, Private Companies, CDA Clubs, and more Filipino Schools Drum and Lyre Show

Pilipinas Drum and Bugle Corps

Colorful Regional Parade

In addition, the Kalayaan Sports Festival will feature:

Philippine-ASEAN Football Tournament by the Pinoy Futbol Club (PFC)

by the Pinoy Futbol Club (PFC) Kalayaan Youth Basketball and Volleyball Tournament

Chess Tournament by Filipino Chess Players League (FCPL)

by Filipino Chess Players League (FCPL) Kalayaan Bowling Tournament, led by Dubai Filipino Bowling Club

Fluvial Yachts Parade

Don’t miss the spectacular Fluvial Yachts Parade on the morning of June 9, 2024, at Dubai Marina, capping off the Independence Day festivities with a unique maritime flair.

“PID 2024 is more than just a celebration of the Philippines’ independence, it is a powerful expression of Filipino pride and unity” said Mr. Ericson Reyes, Filipino Social Club President.

“We invite the entire Filipino community and our friends from the UAE to join us in this grand celebration of independence, culture, and unity. PID 2024 is FilSoc’s heartfelt tribute to our heritage and the vibrant spirit of our people” said Ms. Ellanie Villena, FilSoc Vice President and this year’s PID Vice Chairman.

The Filipino Social Club, the only non-profit, non-commercial community licensed by the Government of Dubai’s Community Development Authority (CDA) since June 24, 2019, invites everyone to join in this monumental celebration.