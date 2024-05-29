Bitoy joins BPI in hosting Pamilyang OFW Party in the UAE

The Bank of the Philippine Islands brings comedy genius Michael V to United Arab Emirates for the BPI Pamilyang OFW Party (BPI POP) on June 15, 2024!

Michael V., a.k.a Bitoy, known for his viral music parody and witty comic skits proudly identifies with OFW families being the son of a construction worker in the Middle East. As a fitting brand ambassador of the Overseas Filipino segment, Michael V’s visit in UAE brings the warmth and familiarity of home to Filipinos abroad alongside BPI’s purpose of improving Filipino lives one community, one family at a time.

The BPI Pamilyang OFW Party (BPI POP) also promises holistic wellness with brief talks on financial wellness, Zumba fitness activities, and an afternoon of games, prizes, and great food. Guests are encouraged to wear something sporty and comfy as they are expected to groove with Michael V and enjoy the fiesta-themed party just like home.

BPI POP invites Filipinos in UAE to join and meet Bitoy in the flesh by registering at https://forms.gle/wjdyu72bJsrMT1R16 to secure a seat.

More than the entertainment, BPI’s Pamilyang OFW Party also reiterates BPI’s mission of providing expert financial advice to help overseas Filipinos create a better future. From easy account opening with just one (1) valid ID in just five minutes, to easy and secured online dollar exchange, to zero remittance fees for BPI to BPI transfers, BPI’s innovative digital capabilities support every overseas Filipino’s aspiration of a mas magandang bukas, saan man sa mundo.