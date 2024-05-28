Filipino Writers’ Circle organizes essay writing and poster making contests

In celebration of the 126th Philippines Independence Day, the Filipino Writers’ Circle (FilWrite) in collaboration with the Philippine Embassy Manama and Migrant Workers Office (MWO), Bahrain is delighted to announce an exciting opportunity for all creative-minded Filipinos to participate in the ‘’On the Spot Essay Writing and Poster Making’’ contests to showcase their talents on the theme that revolves on freedom, love of country and future aspirations. This will be held on 8 June 2024 at the Philippine Embassy.

According to Cecil Ancheta, president of FilWrite, “Both contests will celebrate the artistic talents of the participants to express their hopes and ideas for the future of the country through words and art.”

She further narrated that these competitions “will serve as an educational platform for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) to reflect on and honor the journeys and sacrifices of our heroes as one way of celebrating Independence Day with creativity and vision.”

The winning candidates will receive certificates of awards, plaques, and cash prizes.

Interested participants must register online. The deadline for registration is 31 May 2024. For inquiries, interested parties can contact Ruth +9736778214 and Gina +9736395711.

FilWrite is composed of Filipino writers in Bahrain who bonded together to foster camaraderie among its ranks and create a strong united voice to support the community on various issues.