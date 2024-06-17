Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Boracay eyed to be a Muslim-friendly travel destination

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin48 seconds ago

The Department of Tourism (DOT) said it is planning to reintroduce Boracay as a Muslim-friendly travel destination this year, aiming to attract more foreign Muslim visitors.

The launch of the “Muslim-Friendly Boracay” will be in September, the Philippine News Agency reported.

The project will also feature private coves in the white-sand beach that Muslim women can access since they are not allowed to swim with others, DOT Undersecretary for Muslim Affairs Myra Paz Valderrosa-Abubakar said.

Part of the project, Boracay Island is also set to establish a prayer room and ablution area for Muslims.

The DOT said it is working with other establishments to recognize Boracay accommodations as Muslim-friendly and other restaurants to be Halal-certified kitchens.

The initiative was announced during the Salaam 2024: Travel and Trade Expo opening in Quezon City.

Tags
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin48 seconds ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

O Millionaire

O! Millionaire Episode 109: Surprise Your Dad with an O! Millionaire E-Gift Card and a Chance to Win AED 100 Million

20 mins ago
PRC MWO

PRC, MWO conduct Special Professional Licensure Exams for OFWs in Dubai

4 hours ago
Rendon Rosmar

Rendon Labador, Rosmar to face possible ban in Coron

20 hours ago
dubai police cybertruck

Dubai Police adds futuristic cybertrucks to elite supercar patrol fleet

20 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button