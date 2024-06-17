Boracay eyed to be a Muslim-friendly travel destination

The Department of Tourism (DOT) said it is planning to reintroduce Boracay as a Muslim-friendly travel destination this year, aiming to attract more foreign Muslim visitors.

The launch of the “Muslim-Friendly Boracay” will be in September, the Philippine News Agency reported.

The project will also feature private coves in the white-sand beach that Muslim women can access since they are not allowed to swim with others, DOT Undersecretary for Muslim Affairs Myra Paz Valderrosa-Abubakar said.

Part of the project, Boracay Island is also set to establish a prayer room and ablution area for Muslims.

The DOT said it is working with other establishments to recognize Boracay accommodations as Muslim-friendly and other restaurants to be Halal-certified kitchens.

The initiative was announced during the Salaam 2024: Travel and Trade Expo opening in Quezon City.