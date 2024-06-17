Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

21 Filipino seafarers rescued from Houthi attack returns in PH

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin45 mins ago

Photo courtesy: Department of Migrant Workers/FB

Twenty-one Filipino seafarers arrived in the Philippines on Monday after being rescued from the Houthi rebel group attack, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said.

The MV Tutor, carrying 22 Filipino seafarers, was attacked by a double missile by the rebel group while traversing the Red Sea on June 12, 2024.

The seafarers received financial assistance worth P230,000 from the government, the DMW said in a Facebook post.

They were also given 192 Bahraini dinars, equivalent to P30,000, at the Bahrain International Airport before flying back to Manila.

The seafarers were onboard Gulf Air flight GF154 and landed at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3.

Of the 22 crewmen, one seafarer remains missing.

