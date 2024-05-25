Likha Awit Music Festival 2024: Celebrating life through music in Dubai

Overseas Filipino bands, hailing from the 7 emirates of the UAE and other GCC countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Bahrain, competed in the second season of the extravagant Likha Awit Music Festival competition.

The event gathered hundreds of Filipinos to celebrate life through music, resonating with a worshipful tribute to the Manlilikha (the Creator). Likha Awit was not just about talent; it was a night of inspiration, as each band showcased their original compositions featuring uplifting and positive lyrics.

A set of musically inclined judges from the industry were tasked with scoring the performances of the finalists, alongside an inspiring guest from the Philippines, the exceptionally talented music composer Mr. Norberto Rayray from Davao City. He shared inspirational life lessons, being a person with determination since birth, encouraging everyone that despite his condition, it was never a hindrance to becoming a successful musician and a pianist, offering his talent to praise the Creator, he shares his inspirational message to all the participants on how their passions should have helped them connect with the Creator.

In his message to all participants, Mr. Rayray emphasized the importance of using their talents to glorify the Creator and inspire others. “Tonight is not just about the contest,” he declared, “it’s about worshipping and glorifying His name. Our focus is on one audience, which is the Creator.” His words resonated deeply, setting a powerful tone for the evening’s proceedings and reminding everyone of the true purpose behind their musical endeavors.

The Likha Awit Music Festival, initiated to create a platform for each artist to showcase their God-given talents, was organized by Surmount Events. “Because in their industry there’s less avenue to showcase their talents, this is the platform that they can express their talents, and also to fellowship as one,” exclaimed the organizer.

From hundreds of submissions, it narrows down to the top 20, with 10 bands advancing to compete in the final. This year’s Likha Awit winners are:

Champion: 3:16 Band (He Is the One, composer Eich Abando & Toffee Buenaventura) from Dubai

1st Runner-up: Presence Band (Lead Me Back to You, composer Mary Claire B

Delos Reyes) from Dubai

2nd Runner-up: Joshua Ignacio (Undending Power, composer Joshua Ignacio) from Bahrain

3rd Runner-up: Psalmo Uno (Bagong Ako, composer Charmaine Joyce Francisco) from Dubai

In an exclusive interview with The Filipino Times, this year’s champion shared their journey and experience in the competition. Eich Abando expressed, “Joining the competition was humbling because all the bands were incredibly talented. I didn’t view it as a contest, but rather as an offering for the Lord.”

Likha Awit is a platform to reach people through music, arts and entertainment. Bringing up the core values of every individual, groups and community by God’s given purpose. You can stream original compositions at Likha Awit social media page or at some digital music platform.