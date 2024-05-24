UAE secures new Guinness Record with Al-Futtaim’s largest solar light bulb display

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) proudly marks another historical sight as Al-Futtaim Group, one of the Middle East’s leading diversified businesses, set a new Guinness World Record for the ‘Largest Solar Power Light Bulb Display’ in the country.

The solar light spectacle used 3,000 solar lanterns, handmade by 1000 students from Al Futtaim Education Foundation’s Universal American School and Deira International School, to form the shape of the UAE’s National Tree, a Ghaf Tree at the North Helipad in Dubai Festival City Mall.

Al-Futtaim Group initiated the ‘Tree of Light’ event in honor of International Earth Month in April. The event was a success, thanks to the collective efforts of the Group’s multiple business divisions including Al-Futtaim Real Estate, Al Futtaim Education Foundation, Al-Futtaim Automotive, Dubai Festival City Mall, and their loyalty program, Blue Rewards.

The event was also graced by high-ranking officials, such as H.E. Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, and Hon. Marford M. Angeles, Philippine Consul General of the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai.

One of the reasons behind this world record was to amplify awareness of renewable energy and sustainability, with the Al-Futtaim Group collaborating with COP28 as a Strategic E-Mobility Partner.

Kerry Ross, Chief Operations Officer of Al-Futtaim Education Foundation, said, “As one of the leading businesses within the UAE, steering such an initiative is integral in our mission of fostering a culture of sustainability across all our diverse divisions and communities.”

“We actively involved the next-generation – students from Al-Futtaim schools, Universal American School, and Deira International School, to play a key role in creating these solar lanterns, learn about environmental challenges, and bring light to underprivileged communities,” she said.

Ross also encouraged people to participate in the public workshops and activities at Dubai Festival City Mall. These events aim to raise awareness about the transition to cleaner energy and educate attendees on addressing global energy inequalities.

However, this event carries a deeper purpose. Al-Futtaim Group, in collaboration with Liter of Light, a UNESCO-affiliated social enterprise, will donate solar lanterns to 3,000 households in energy-deprived villages. This initiative aims to provide affordable, sustainable energy to communities without electricity access.

And that’s not all. Each of the handmade solar lanterns can last for five years, reducing carbon emissions by 1,000 kg by replacing traditional forms of lighting, especially kerosene, with clean energy.

Illac Diaz, Founder & Executive Director of Liter of Light, commented, “In the case of access to clean, affordable energy, close to one billion people around the world still cannot access or afford electricity. At a time when climate anxiety, especially among young people, is at an all-time high, we believe it is essential to work together with local communities and youth to understand the challenges, but more importantly, the opportunities to take action.”

“We have partnered with Al-Futtaim Group as part of a participative, Net Zero initiative to amplify climate voices from across the Asia, Middle East & North Africa region. By collaborating with established business groups such as Al-Futtaim Group and its diverse divisions, we hope to inspire people to reduce their carbon footprint while contributing in a tangible way to reducing energy poverty in the places where we operate across the region,” he added.

One of the very first students to build solar light bulbs for this world record event was Arman Rudar. He shared with The Filipino Times his motivation when making the lanterns.

“My motivation was trying to make the world a better place,” Rudar said. “It can be something as simple as building a light for someone so they can do their homework at night. It’s something really simple, but it does go a long way.”

For those who want to see the solar light bulbs in this momentous event, you can visit the North Helipad in Dubai Festival City Mall, from 6 PM to 11 PM from May 24 to 26.