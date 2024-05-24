Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE secures new Guinness Record with Al-Futtaim’s largest solar light bulb display

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) proudly marks another historical sight as Al-Futtaim Group, one of the Middle East’s leading diversified businesses, set a new Guinness World Record for the ‘Largest Solar Power Light Bulb Display’ in the country.

The solar light spectacle used 3,000 solar lanterns, handmade by 1000 students from Al Futtaim Education Foundation’s Universal American School and Deira International School, to form the shape of the UAE’s National Tree, a Ghaf Tree at the North Helipad in Dubai Festival City Mall.

WhatsApp Image 2024 05 24 at 10.22.01 AM 2

Al-Futtaim Group initiated the ‘Tree of Light’ event in honor of International Earth Month in April. The event was a success, thanks to the collective efforts of the Group’s multiple business divisions including Al-Futtaim Real Estate, Al Futtaim Education Foundation, Al-Futtaim Automotive, Dubai Festival City Mall, and their loyalty program, Blue Rewards.

The event was also graced by high-ranking officials, such as H.E. Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, and Hon. Marford M. Angeles, Philippine Consul General of the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai.

WhatsApp Image 2024 05 24 at 10.22.01 AM 1

One of the reasons behind this world record was to amplify awareness of renewable energy and sustainability, with the Al-Futtaim Group collaborating with COP28 as a Strategic E-Mobility Partner.

Kerry Ross, Chief Operations Officer of Al-Futtaim Education Foundation, said, “As one of the leading businesses within the UAE, steering such an initiative is integral in our mission of fostering a culture of sustainability across all our diverse divisions and communities.”

“We actively involved the next-generation – students from Al-Futtaim schools, Universal American School, and Deira International School, to play a key role in creating these solar lanterns, learn about environmental challenges, and bring light to underprivileged communities,” she said.

Ross also encouraged people to participate in the public workshops and activities at Dubai Festival City Mall. These events aim to raise awareness about the transition to cleaner energy and educate attendees on addressing global energy inequalities.

However, this event carries a deeper purpose. Al-Futtaim Group, in collaboration with Liter of Light, a UNESCO-affiliated social enterprise, will donate solar lanterns to 3,000 households in energy-deprived villages. This initiative aims to provide affordable, sustainable energy to communities without electricity access.

And that’s not all. Each of the handmade solar lanterns can last for five years, reducing carbon emissions by 1,000 kg by replacing traditional forms of lighting, especially kerosene, with clean energy.

Illac Diaz, Founder & Executive Director of Liter of Light, commented, “In the case of access to clean, affordable energy, close to one billion people around the world still cannot access or afford electricity. At a time when climate anxiety, especially among young people, is at an all-time high, we believe it is essential to work together with local communities and youth to understand the challenges, but more importantly, the opportunities to take action.”

“We have partnered with Al-Futtaim Group as part of a participative, Net Zero initiative to amplify climate voices from across the Asia, Middle East & North Africa region. By collaborating with established business groups such as Al-Futtaim Group and its diverse divisions, we hope to inspire people to reduce their carbon footprint while contributing in a tangible way to reducing energy poverty in the places where we operate across the region,” he added.

One of the very first students to build solar light bulbs for this world record event was Arman Rudar. He shared with The Filipino Times his motivation when making the lanterns.

WhatsApp Image 2024 05 24 at 12.47.57 PM

“My motivation was trying to make the world a better place,” Rudar said. “It can be something as simple as building a light for someone so they can do their homework at night. It’s something really simple, but it does go a long way.”

For those who want to see the solar light bulbs in this momentous event, you can visit the North Helipad in Dubai Festival City Mall, from 6 PM to 11 PM from May 24 to 26.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2024 05 24 at 12.50.35 PM

The highly anticipated HUAWEI MateBook X Pro hits shelves in the UAE

2 mins ago
DSC00209

RCS Sports and Events DMCC brings the thrill of Giro D’Italia to Dubai

22 mins ago
students in classroom istock

PH sees growth in number of foreign students

3 hours ago
dmw aksyon fund

DMW offers financial aid to former OFWs from Sulu and Tawi-Tawi

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button