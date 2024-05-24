Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Michelle Dee bids goodbye to pageant scene

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee turned to social media and bid goodbye to the pageant scene for good.

Dee made the announcement a few hours before she passed her crown to Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Chelsea Manalo.

On her Instagram, Dee recreated her promotional video with a globe that she used when she went to El Salvador.

“The final moments of transformational reign and a closing chapter of an amazing 7-year pageant journey,” Dee said in the caption.

Dee finished in the top 10 of the Miss Universe pageant in El Salvador.

The daughter of former Miss International Melanie Marquez also represented the Philippines in the Miss World pageant in 2019 where she finished in the top 12.

