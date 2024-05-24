Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai to increase charging stations for electric vehicles

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has partnered with Parkin, the largest supplier of paid public parking facilities in Dubai, to add more Electric Vehicle (EV) ‘Green Charger’ stations in select locations. This initiative aligns with the goal of boosting sustainability and promoting electric vehicles by offering convenient charging solutions.

“Signing the MoU with Parkin to install EV Green Charger stations in several prime locations managed by Parkin aligns with our shared vision to support the Government’s efforts to enhance the EV infrastructure and provide easy access to charging facilities using the latest innovative technologies to reduce charging time,” HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, in a report by the Dubai Media Office.

The EV Green Charger Initiative aims to position Dubai as a leader in intelligent urban development and eco-friendly transportation. Back in 2015, around 100 EV Green Chargers were installed by DEWA, until the network expanded to over 380 charging stations and counting.

The EV Green Chargers, connected via a Charge Point Management System (CPMS), provide status and location info through the DEWA website, smart app, and 14 other platforms. Customers can start and stop charging by scanning a QR code with their mobile devices.

