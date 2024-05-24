DMW offers financial aid to former OFWs from Sulu and Tawi-Tawi

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) provided financial assistance to former overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Sulu and Tawi-Tawi through its AKSYON Fund.

According to a social post on Facebook, the initiative aims to help these former OFWs rebuild their lives as they return to the Philippines for good.

DMW’s AKSYON Fund allocated PHP 720,000 (AED 45,450) for the whole fund, allowing each OFW to receive PHP 30,000 (AED 1,893).

The ceremonial awarding of financial assistance was witnessed by House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez and was graced by the presence of DMW Region 9 Director Adam Musa and Kabayan Party-list Representative Ron Salo.

The event was held at the Department of Education (DepEd) Cultural and Sports Center in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi province at the start of the two-day Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair.

This fair, guided by the directives of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., aims to deliver a wide array of essential government services to the grassroots, supporting those in need at the community level.