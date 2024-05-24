Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

5 Filipinos in turbulence-hit Singapore Airlines flight ‘safe’

Staff Report22 mins ago

Philippine Ambassador to Thailand Millicent Paredes said that the five Filipinos, who were on board a Singapore Airlines flight that experienced severe turbulence, are now safe.

“The good news is they’re out of danger,” Cruz-Paredes said in a GMA News interview.

The envoy said she was able to personally visit the affected Filipinos after the incident.

“Immediately after we were able to trace them, nadalaw ko naman sila sa ospital and doon ko na-confirm na they are out of danger,” she added.

The ambassador said the Filipinos are still being observed in a hospital and no word yet on when they will be discharged.

“Hindi pa sila nasabihan kung kailan puwede lumabas dahil sila ay still under observation pa,” she added.

