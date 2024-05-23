Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Chelsea Manalo dedicates crown to parents

Newly-crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Chelsea Manalo is offering her victory to her parents after her mother Contessa hugged her onstage after the coronation night.

Chelsea bested over 50 candidates after winning the coveted crown during the Miss Universe Philippines coronation night held at Mall of Asia Arena on May 22.

In a report on ABS-CBN News, Chelsea said she dedicated her win to her parents.

“I feel so happy. Thank you so much to all those who believed in me. I love you Mom, I love you Dad. This is not just for me but for you. And all the people who supported me, I will do great. We will do good. I’m so excited to go to Mexico,” said Chelsea.

She also acknowledged the support of her parents on her journey to the crown.

“The secret is to embrace yourself, to know who you are. You can really go far when it comes to beauty pageants, I know it was a tough battle for all of us. It’s been 4 months… When I was performing on that stage, I was looking at my younger self. This has been my dream since I was a child. And I did it for the people who supported me, like my parents,” she said.

Chelsea’s father is an American. She grew up with her mother and stepfather in Bulacan.

“I’m half American, half Filipino. My biological dad, I did see him when I was in the States before. My mom remarried. I grew up with my dad who treated me as his own. My biological dad passed away a few years ago,” the beauty queen added.

Contessa, for her part, said she is extremely proud of her daughter.

“You deserve it. I am so proud of you. You’ve achieved your longtime dream. We love you so much,” she said.

“I thought when I was younger I wanted to join Miss Philippines because I wanted to look my best. But when it comes to joining, you grow more. You become more empowered,” Chelsea said.