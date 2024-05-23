Legendary Pinoy band Eraserheads includes Dubai in world tour

The iconic Filipino band Eraserheads will be bringing the Huling El Bimbo world tour to Dubai this year.

The concert will be held on December 8, but the time and venue are yet to be announced.

The 2024 world tour also includes stops in Honolulu on July 6, San Francisco on July 12, Los Angeles on July 13, and Toronto on July 21.

The 90’s band who achieved success with their hit songs “Ligaya,” “Magasin,” and “With A Smile,” disbanded in 2002.

But in 2022, band members Ely Buendia, Raymund Marasigan, Marcus Adoro, and Buddy Zabala surprised fans with their reunion concert, giving them a trip down memory lane.

Their classic songs, “Ang Huling El Bimbo,” “Pare Ko,” and “Alapaap” left the audience feeling nostalgic at the SMDC Festival Grounds.

In 2022, vocalist Buendia performed in Dubai for the Expo 2020 and returned for another concert in 2023. This time, the audience will be able to witness the whole rock band perform.