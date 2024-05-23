Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Davao City Rep. Duterte seeks probe on EJKs in PH in the last 25 years

Davao City Representative Paolo Duterte has filed a resolution seeking to
investigate the alleged extrajudicial killings in the Philippines in the last 25 years.

Duterte filed the resolution after the House Committee on Human Rights launched a probe into the alleged human rights abuses during the time of his father, former President Rodrigo Duterte.

“As part of the duties and functions of the House of Representatives, it is prudent to revisit and scrutinize the surrounding circumstances behind the progressing extrajudicial killings in the country for at least a period covering the last 25 years up to the present, and evaluate existing laws, rules, and regulations that uphold and promote the Constitutional guarantee against any form of human rights violation,” said Duterte.

The Davao lawmaker also said that the Commission on Human Rights, Philippine National Police, and the Department of Interior and Local Government should cooperate.

Makabayan lawmakers called the resolution. of Duterte as ‘ironic’.

“Consistent tayo na basta merong paglabag sa karapatang pantao, dapat naman talaga merong mapanagot. Pero when it comes to rights violations under a drug war, hindi natin maikakaila na meron talagang spike ito sa ilalim ni Rodrigo Duterte,” said Kabataan Party-list Representative Raoul Manuel.

“Dapat pag-ingatan ang motibo sa ganoong tipo ng sinusulong through that resolution,” he added.

The Filipino Times

