PH will not allow China to arrest Filipino fishermen

For illustrative purposes only

The Philippine Navy assured that the Philippine government will not allow China to arrest Filipinos in the West Philippine Sea amid the implementation of a new China Coast Guard regulation set to take effect in June.

“Not only the Philippine Navy but the entire government and nation will not allow this arrest,” said Navy Spokesperson Commodore Roy Trinidad.

Trinidad said China’s new regulation is not consistent with international law.

“Foreigners suspected of illegally passing China’s borders can be held for up to 60 days,” according to a report of the South China Morning Post.

The Philippines and China have competing claims over the South China Sea. Manila won an arbitral ruling in 2016 that rejected Beijing’s expansive claim in the disputed waters.

China calls the 2016 arbitral award illegal, null, and void.

