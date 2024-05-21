Food vlogger Ninong Ry is now a dad

Food vlogger Ninong Ry is now a father, as he announced on a recent social media post.

The first-time father shared a photo on his Instagram account showing him and the baby which they named “Baby Rue.”

“Siya ang nagdala pero ako ang kamukha,” Ninong Ry began said in his caption.

“Welcome sa mundong ito, Rue! Daddy Ry era starts now,” he added.

Content creators like Mimiyuuh, Sam YG and Wendell Ramos congratulated the food vlogger.

He also posted a video of him being a happy daddy to the baby.

Ninong Ry became popular online after giving his honest review on foods.