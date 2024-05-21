Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DOH sees increase in COVID-19 cases, no travel restrictions yet

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report20 mins ago

The Department of Health has observed an increase in COVID-19 cases in the country. However, the agency sees no reason to implement travel restrictions yet.

The DOH said there are three new COVID-19 variants under monitoring: JN.1.18; KP.2; and KP.3. These are all descendants of the JN.1, which is a variant of interest according to data of the World Health Organization.

The DOH said that as of May 7 to 13, 2024, the DOH recorded 877 new COVID-19 cases nationwide.

This means there are an average of 125 cases reported per day.

“While there is an observed increase recently, it is small and lower than previously observed increases,” the agency said.

Five fatalities have also been recorded in the same period.

Seven of the recorded cases are also in severe condition according to the DOH.

Despite these numbers, the DOH maintains that there is no need to impose fresh travel restrictions despite the increase in cases.

“All Philippine regions remain to be at low risk for COVID-19,” the DOH said.

“There is no scientific basis for travel restrictions to any country because of an increase in COVID-19 cases. The Department remains to be in close coordination with international health authorities, and its Bureau of Quarantine is keeping watch over points of entry nationwide,” it added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report20 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Katie WEB 10

DMW: No Filipinos affected by recent volcanic eruption in Indonesia

4 mins ago
Katie WEB 8

At Laurent Park, get to live in the bustling, beloved center of Metro Manila

35 mins ago
NINONG RY

Food vlogger Ninong Ry is now a dad

1 hour ago
Katie WEB 5

ASUS debuts ASUS Vivobook S 15, its First Copilot+ PC packed with Windows 11 AI features

2 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button