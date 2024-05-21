DOH sees increase in COVID-19 cases, no travel restrictions yet

The Department of Health has observed an increase in COVID-19 cases in the country. However, the agency sees no reason to implement travel restrictions yet.

The DOH said there are three new COVID-19 variants under monitoring: JN.1.18; KP.2; and KP.3. These are all descendants of the JN.1, which is a variant of interest according to data of the World Health Organization.

The DOH said that as of May 7 to 13, 2024, the DOH recorded 877 new COVID-19 cases nationwide.

This means there are an average of 125 cases reported per day.

“While there is an observed increase recently, it is small and lower than previously observed increases,” the agency said.

Five fatalities have also been recorded in the same period.

Seven of the recorded cases are also in severe condition according to the DOH.

Despite these numbers, the DOH maintains that there is no need to impose fresh travel restrictions despite the increase in cases.

“All Philippine regions remain to be at low risk for COVID-19,” the DOH said.

“There is no scientific basis for travel restrictions to any country because of an increase in COVID-19 cases. The Department remains to be in close coordination with international health authorities, and its Bureau of Quarantine is keeping watch over points of entry nationwide,” it added.