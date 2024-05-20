NAIA suffers from flight delays due to air traffic management “potential problem”

Multiple flights have been delayed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) due to a potential problem in the air traffic management software of the Air Traffic Management Center.

“During the regular monitoring today at the Air Traffic Management Center, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) identified a potential problem with the software of ATMC. To ensure the safety of the flying public, CAAP decided to be conservative and manage the operations by providing longer separation of departing flights,” CAAP said in a statement.

At 2 PM in the afternoon, CAAP public information officer Karen Villanda said that the problem had been resolved and that regular operations had been resolved.

36 domestic flights and 20 international flights in NAIA have been affected, according to the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA).

NAIA said runways will operate 24/7 to compensate for the delays due to the airport traffic problem.

Cebu Pacific flights to and from Manila, Cebu, Cagayan De Oro, Iloilo, and Davao have been affected.

“The ATMC resumed operations at 2:21 pm, but it will take some time for operations to normalize. Please expect delays, cancellations, and disruptions for the remainder of the day,” Cebu Pacific said in an advisory.

The Philippine Airlines said that they are in the process of normalizing flight operations.