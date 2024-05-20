Filipino Stars December Avenue joins French Montana to a star-lineup at EarthSoul Festival

Prepare to be swept off your feet as EarthSoul Festival, the region’s foremost advocate for eco-consciousness, gears up to make waves in the music industry. At the home of live entertainment at Dubai’s iconic Coca-Cola Arena, the festival is all set to ride into the follow-up edition of the series on June 22nd, 2024, with an electrifying performance by Filipino Indie-Pop Rock band December Avenue, from Manila.

December Avenue known for their numerous nationwide viral hits and their light and soft rock compositions, will bring their best performance that promises to be a spectacle like no other. Be ready to sing crowd favourites like “Huling Sandali,” “Bulong,” and “Sa Ngalan Ng Pag-ibig.” December Avenue will return to Dubai this time to support UAE’s premier eco-conscious festival and would be part of numerous initiatives creating positive impact on the environment and also using their artistry to promote a greener and sustainable future for all.

The festival will include a diverse lineup of artists, each bringing their unique talents, and commitment to sustainability to the festival. From Pakistani sensation Young Stunners to Turkish sensation Mustafa Ceceli, and headliner Moroccan-American French Montana, the lineup is set to captivate audiences and drive home the festival’s message of environmental consciousness.

December Avenue, an influential force in Original Pilipino Music (OPM) and among the most streamed bands in their genre, takes the stage in Dubai. With members Zel Bautista, Jem Manuel, Don Gregorio, Jet Danao, and Gelo Cruz, the band has earned global acclaim for their emotive lyrics and captivating melodies.

“We are deeply honored to be part of Earthsoul Festival in Dubai. This event seamlessly blends music and eco-consciousness, offering us a unique platform to promote the positive impact we can create for our planet. We look forward to playing for the vibrant Filipino community in the UAE. Together, we aspire to inspire positive change and leave a lasting impact on our planet through our music.” said lead vocalist, Zel Bautista, December Avenue.

Conceptualized and organized by Orbit Events, EarthSoul Festival goes beyond entertainment to address pressing environmental issues, with a focus on greening the planet, marine conservation and sustainability. The Earthsoul Fest is set to launch on the 15th June with Jason Derulo bringing his Nu King tour to the Coca-Cola Arena.

The event through mission partners are excited to announce their impact, aimed at offsetting the carbon footprint of events and mangrove-planting initiatives in the UAE, the Philippines, and beyond. This collaboration is dedicated to integrating sustainable practices leading into and around the event, highlighting their commitment to environmental stewardship.

As part of the event, a panel discussion on planet conservation and beach clean-up drives will provide attendees with opportunities to contribute to a cleaner, sustainable future. Volunteers are warmly invited to join the pre-event beach clean-up. Additionally, in collaboration with leading universities in the UAE, harnessing youth influence to drive environmental conservation. A portion of ticket purchases will directly contribute to reforesting initiatives, empowering attendees to support our collective efforts in restoring and preserving our planet’s ecosystems. Join Earth Soul Fest for an unforgettable experience and let’s sow the seeds of change for a greener future together.

Tickets are available on https://www.coca-cola-arena.com/music/592/earthsoul-with-french-montana, Platinumlist, and Virgin Tickets.

For more information, visit www.earthsoulfestival.com or @earthsoulfest on Instagram.