UniTri celebrates second year of success, raises funds for cancer patient

UniTri, a non-profit organization of athletes, recently celebrated its second anniversary in May 2024. The organization focuses on transforming competition into compassion by assisting those in need.

For their recent event, UniTri converted the registration fees into a donation for 5-year-old Nami Liwag, a Filipino girl suffering from blood cancer and in urgent need of medical treatment.

“The significance of this fundraising event for NAMI lies at the very heart of our mission—not only to unite families through sports but to serve our community with empathy and compassion,” said Alexander Macalinao, Chairman and Co-Founder of UniTri.

At the said event, Nami went with her mother and grandmother as a special guest.

“Through the collective efforts and acts of random kindness by everyone, UNITRI believes that together, we can achieve a common goal: to extend a helping hand to those who need it most,” Macalinao added.

For those who want to help, you may click on this photo or open https://yallagive.com/en/campaign/Help-Nami-fight-blood-cancer-80650.

Aside from the fundraising, the organization also discussed on their second anniversary on what Unitri is as a community, especially its branding. They also awarded those who have shown exceptional progress as athletes—those who improved significantly from beginners to triathletes. Additionally, they recognized the winners of their Ramadan challenge and fat loss challenge.

“On behalf of the Unitri Team, I am thrilled to invite all Filipino and non-Filipino sports enthusiasts, individuals eager to embrace an active lifestyle, and families seeking a healthier way of living to join our dynamic team in an exciting journey of personal growth and athletic achievement,” said Macalinao, inviting his fellow athletes, especially those in the UAE, to join their community at UniTri.

 

 

