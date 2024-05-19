O! Millionaire Episode 105: Achieving big wins and helping the planet with AED25

Unlock the potential of your 25 dirhams with O! Millionaire’s Green Certificate. With it, you could win up to 200 million dirhams in the O! Millionaire Grand Draw. But that’s not all. Your O! Millionaire’s Green Certificate extends its impact to arid deserts worldwide, transforming them into greener landscapes through the Oasis Park green initiative.

By purchasing the Green Certificate, participants not only enhance their chances of winning but also play a vital role in supporting the development of Oasis Park. This innovative, sustainable haven aims to nurture millions of trees, contributing to a greener and healthier environment for generations to come.

The seven winning numbers for episode 105

In the latest draw on May 16, 2024, the seven winning numbers were revealed as: 4, 14, 26, 27, 32, 40, and 42 with a winning certificate of 7Q6C YY39.

The #OMillionaire Green Initiative Draw offers participants an exciting weekly opportunity to win thrilling prizes. Don’t miss your chance to win big! If your Green Certificates match the drawn numbers, huge prizes await. Plus, if you clicked double the grand prize before checking out, you could win double. Check your certificates carefully to see if you’re the lucky winner in the #OMillionaire Green Draw.

If you missed the live draw, you can catch up on all the action here:

About the live draw

The #OMillionaire Green Draw makes dreams come true, offering thrilling prizes waiting to be claimed. In collaboration with Oasis Park, every AED 25 Green Certificate purchase contributes to tree planting, promoting sustainability. O! Millionaire upholds transparency and fairness as core values, with its meticulous quality-checking process accessible for all to observe. Explore how O! Millionaire exemplifies best practices by watching the video down below:

Stay tuned for the next episode!