Filipinos onboard attacked ship off Yemen ‘safe’

Twenty-three Filipinos who are onboard a vessel attacked by rebel group Houthis on Saturday are all safe and unharmed according to the Department of Migrant Workers.

The DMW said the ship was slightly managed but was able to proceed with its journey and destination.

“Their vessel which sustained slight damage was sailing close to the Yemeni port city of Hodeida when it was attacked. The vessel is continuing on its journey to its next port of call,” said the agency.

In a report on Reuters, the rebels launched a missile at the ship M/T Wind off the coast of Yemen.

The DMW said the crew, however, were able to restore power and maintain course.

“The DMW is closely coordinating with international maritime authorities, shipping companies, and local manning agencies on the status of ships with Filipino seafarers traversing high-risk areas and war-like zones in the Red Sea and the Gulf Of Aden,” the DMW said.