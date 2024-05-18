Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

‘Very Honored’: Joshua Garcia excited to work with Anne Curtis in comeback TV project

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report50 mins ago

Kapamilya star Joshua Garcia shared his excitement about working with superstar Anne Curtis in her comeback television series.

Joshua and Anne will team up for the Filipino adaptation of “It’s Okay Not To Be Okay.”

This will be Anne’s comeback project after 10 years and it’s a great deal for Joshua to be chosen as the leading man.

“Very honored, sobra. Of course, pagkatapos ng napakatagal na panahon babalik siya sa paggawa ng series, tapos isa ako sa mga makakasama niya,” he said.

Joshua said he immediately prepared for the role after watching the first episode of the Korean series.

“Sabi ko nga kila Direk, hindi ko pa napanood nang buo, napanood ko yung episode one. Episode one pa lang may pa-abs na si Kim Soo Hyun, kaya pinatay ko agad yung TV, nag-workout na lang ako,” he said.

“Pero, I think, mas malaki yung importance yung mas emotionally prepared kami. Kasi iba rin yung ita-tackle naming istorya, medyo sensitive siya,” he said.

This hit Korean series tackled issues such as mental health.

Joshua said that he and Anne will also be doing a chemistry workshop.

“Magkakaroon din po kami ni Anne ng workshop, chemistry workshop. Parang hindi naman kailangan,” he said.

Anne also shared her excitement working with the young actor.

“I’m so excited. It’s my first time working with Joshua so I’m very excited to see how we can bring out the chemistry together,” she said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report50 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Katie WEB 2024 05 18T133138.425

Travelers using Clark Airport can check-in at SM City Clark

55 mins ago
Katie WEB 2024 05 18T112826.898

DILG urges Ombudsman to suspend Bamban Mayor Alice Guo

2 hours ago
Katie WEB 2024 05 18T110623.786

Marcos expresses alarm over attempts to divide Filipinos

2 hours ago
Katie WEB 2024 05 18T101007.915

Dubai eyes ’20-minute city’ concept with the approval of Quality of Life Strategy 2033

3 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button