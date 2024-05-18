‘Very Honored’: Joshua Garcia excited to work with Anne Curtis in comeback TV project

Kapamilya star Joshua Garcia shared his excitement about working with superstar Anne Curtis in her comeback television series.

Joshua and Anne will team up for the Filipino adaptation of “It’s Okay Not To Be Okay.”

This will be Anne’s comeback project after 10 years and it’s a great deal for Joshua to be chosen as the leading man.

“Very honored, sobra. Of course, pagkatapos ng napakatagal na panahon babalik siya sa paggawa ng series, tapos isa ako sa mga makakasama niya,” he said.

Joshua said he immediately prepared for the role after watching the first episode of the Korean series.

“Sabi ko nga kila Direk, hindi ko pa napanood nang buo, napanood ko yung episode one. Episode one pa lang may pa-abs na si Kim Soo Hyun, kaya pinatay ko agad yung TV, nag-workout na lang ako,” he said.

“Pero, I think, mas malaki yung importance yung mas emotionally prepared kami. Kasi iba rin yung ita-tackle naming istorya, medyo sensitive siya,” he said.

This hit Korean series tackled issues such as mental health.

Joshua said that he and Anne will also be doing a chemistry workshop.

“Magkakaroon din po kami ni Anne ng workshop, chemistry workshop. Parang hindi naman kailangan,” he said.

Anne also shared her excitement working with the young actor.

“I’m so excited. It’s my first time working with Joshua so I’m very excited to see how we can bring out the chemistry together,” she said.