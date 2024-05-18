Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Kris Aquino reveals heart problem

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

‘Queen of All Media’ Kris Aquino revealed that she has another health condition relating to her heart.

The actress made the revelation during her talk with close friend and writer Dindo Balares.

On Mother’s Day, Kris sent a message to her friend and gave an update on her health condition.

“Can you please thank everyone praying for me?” she said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by dindo m. balares (@dindo.m.balares)

She also thanked the Binay family for accommodating Josh during the celebration.

“Hello to Lolo VP and to Lola Doc. It’s been a “test of courage” type of weekend- I had a consultation with a 4th doctor in UCLA, this time a cardiologist. It’s the start of Mothers’ Day here and moms have never been cowards,” she said.

“In this instance, please help me pray for good health for all moms and a very ‘Brave Heart’ for yours truly,” she added.

Kris said there has been a problem with her heart and cholesterol levels.

“There’s a problem with my heart, Kuya Dindo – genetics. Very high cholesterol and triglycerides that at this point can’t be treated because I am underweight (91 lbs),” she said.

“My BP (blood pressure) is misbehaving -I am normally 145/122 with heart rate of 110-130. It’s the diastolic & heart rate na scary,” she added.

Kris said that her medicines and treatment are now working when it comes to her autoimmune conditions.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

UP istock

PH Embassy, UP Open University to launch borderless education program

15 hours ago
forbes 30

Filipinos recognized in Forbes 30 under 30 Asia

15 hours ago
Manila in ph istock

Climate change worsened PH heatwave in April, study shows

16 hours ago
dec ave

Filipino band December Avenue to perform in Dubai’s EarthSoul fest

18 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button