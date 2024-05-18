Kris Aquino reveals heart problem

‘Queen of All Media’ Kris Aquino revealed that she has another health condition relating to her heart.

The actress made the revelation during her talk with close friend and writer Dindo Balares.

On Mother’s Day, Kris sent a message to her friend and gave an update on her health condition.

“Can you please thank everyone praying for me?” she said.

She also thanked the Binay family for accommodating Josh during the celebration.

“Hello to Lolo VP and to Lola Doc. It’s been a “test of courage” type of weekend- I had a consultation with a 4th doctor in UCLA, this time a cardiologist. It’s the start of Mothers’ Day here and moms have never been cowards,” she said.

“In this instance, please help me pray for good health for all moms and a very ‘Brave Heart’ for yours truly,” she added.

Kris said there has been a problem with her heart and cholesterol levels.

“There’s a problem with my heart, Kuya Dindo – genetics. Very high cholesterol and triglycerides that at this point can’t be treated because I am underweight (91 lbs),” she said.

“My BP (blood pressure) is misbehaving -I am normally 145/122 with heart rate of 110-130. It’s the diastolic & heart rate na scary,” she added.

Kris said that her medicines and treatment are now working when it comes to her autoimmune conditions.