Dubai eyes ’20-minute city’ concept with the approval of Quality of Life Strategy 2033

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has approved the “Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033” under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai.

The Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033 ensures the comprehensive well-being of the community in Dubai, including nationals, residents, and visitors.

Among the initiatives presented is the introduction of the ’20-minute city’ concept. With this approach, residents will be able to access 80 percent of essential services within a 20-minute journey. This will be facilitated by promoting sustainable pedestrian, bicycle, and transportation options throughout the city.

“The Dubai Quality of Life Strategy encompasses over 200 projects, initiatives, and plans. The strategy encompasses ten key pillars, all dedicated to fostering the well-being of individuals, society, and the city. Our objective is to establish Dubai as one of the world’s best cities in terms of well-being, offer every resident a healthy, active, and enjoyable lifestyle, build a society that takes pride in its identity and cultural diversity, and offer the highest quality of leisure and entertainment. Dubai’s name will become synonymous with fine living worldwide,” said H.H. Sheikh Hamdan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DubaiMediaOffice (@dubaimediaoffice)

In conclusion, this initiative marks a significant stride toward enhancing the well-being of Dubai’s populace. The Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033 sets a visionary course for a vibrant and inclusive city.