PH Embassy, UP Open University to launch borderless education program

The Philippine Embassy in UAE, together with the University of the Philippines (UP) Open University, has announced that it would launch a borderless education program, offering accessible education in the Middle East.

UP VINTA or Ventures for International and Transformative Academia is among the flagship programs of UP Open University, which will be launched on June 8, 2024, at the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai, the Philippine Embassy said in a Facebook post.

The program aims to provide accessible education programs to Filipino students worldwide through flexible platforms, such as Open and Distance e-learning (ODeL), committing to global education.

“UP VINTA revolutionizes education, representing a paradigm shift in traditional educational approaches, offering students worldwide the opportunity to access education through flexible platforms beyond national borders, empowering Filipino students abroad, and enriching the academic landscape of UAE,” the post read.

UP VINTA’s four pillars include inclusivity, quality instruction, innovation, and public service.

On February 2, 2024, the Philippine Embassy in UAE conducted a strategic meeting with the university, highlighting the importance of diplomatic ties in supporting UP VINTA initiatives, according to UP Open University’s website.