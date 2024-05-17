NAIA Terminal 3 power maintenance continues

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) has reminded the public of its ongoing power maintenance in Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3, which will continue until May 28.

In a Facebook post, the agency listed the updated schedule of the maintenance activities from May 13-28, expecting a series of power interruptions.

According to MIAA, the activities were part of the agency’s electrical systems upgrade that started on April 2 this year, but clarified that these were “carefully planned to ensure continuous operations.”

NAIA Terminal 3 caters to the majority of international airlines that OFWs in the Middle East would usually take including Cebu Pacific, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Gulf Air, Qatar Airways, and Singapore Airlines.

The maintenance activities will be conducted mostly at night to early morning. Among the affected areas are the North Concourse, headhouses, and main substation.

During maintenance hours, the public may experience a reduction in lighting and air conditioning in the hallways and lobbies from the 1st to the 4th level, staircases, certain offices on the 2nd and 3rd levels, surface parking, and multi-level parking. Some elevators and escalators located on this side of the Terminal may also become inoperative.

See the upgrade schedule here: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/8w5ifP9SsVXoHUk7/?mibextid=WC7FNe.