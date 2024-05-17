Marcos stresses need for ‘tourist rest areas’

President Bongbong Marcos stressed the need for ‘tourist rest areas’ or TRA to help the Philippines become a tourism powerhouse in Asia.

“This TRA is an important initiative for us as we want to transform the Philippines into the tourism powerhouse in Asia. We are in very stiff competition,” said Marcos in a speech in Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte.

The chief executive also acknowledged that other Asian countries are already implementing these measures to attract more tourists.

“Thailand has done an extremely good job in promoting tourism. Korea has done a very, very good job doing that. Indonesia, the same thing. Vietnam, the same thing,” he added.

The President mentioned that Ilocos Norte had 3.5 million same-day visitors recorded in 2023 and around 515,000 domestic and foreign tourists stayed in hotels and resorts.

“It shows that we have the attractions; we have the products; and we have the people to make it happen. I am truly proud to call this land my home as it continues to draw critical acclaim here and abroad,” he added.

Marcos said his administration is committed to strengthening the tourism industry.

“I am confident that these exciting developments will become a springboard for the further success of tourism in Ilocos Norte and the Philippines and from this moment onwards,” Marcos said.