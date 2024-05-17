Get ready for the grand opening of African + Eastern in Oud Metha

Get ready to embark on an exciting journey into the world of beverages as African + Eastern proudly announces the grand opening of its newest store in Oud Metha! Scheduled for May 17, 2024, this event marks another milestone in their mission to provide unparalleled access to the finest beverages across the Middle East.

Bringing added convenience to shoppers, A+E’s latest store opening in Oud Metha promises to elevate your shopping experience. Situated conveniently, this new location offers easy access and ample parking, boasting over 80 RTA spaces nearby.

As you step into the store, you will be greeted by the ultimate convenience of their Walk-In Cold Room, where refreshing beverages await to tantalize your taste buds.

To celebrate the opening of African + Eastern’s Oud Metha store, shoppers can avail of their exclusive launch offers that promise unbeatable value.

African + Eastern is offering a generous “Buy 1 Get 2nd at 50% off” deal on grains, grapes and bubbles. With this offer, you can stock up on your preferred choices of beverages without breaking the bank.

You can also enjoy a 20% discount on cases of hops, perfect for relaxation and socializing with friends. Hurry as offers are only valid until May 31 on non-promotional items.

What’s more, African + Eastern is offering its loyal customers the chance to win thrilling prizes! Shoppers are automatically entered into African + Eastern’s thrilling contest where they can win an unforgettable staycation experience, with a two-day, one-night stay at the luxurious Movenpick Beach Resort Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah. This is an all-inclusive package that is good for two people. All you have to do is purchase before June 30, so don’t hesitate and buy now!

African + Eastern remains the foremost beverage distributor in the Middle East, catering to the most discerning clientele including leading hotels, restaurants, lounges, and international hospitality chains. With 38 stores across the UAE and 5 in Oman, they offer an extensive range of world-renowned brands alongside rare finds, ensuring every customer discovers their perfect drink.

In compliance with local regulations, customers are reminded that the legal drinking age in the UAE is 21. Additionally, obtaining your license is now easier with licensedxb.com, streamlining the process for convenience.

Stay tuned to African + Eastern and learn about their latest updates, promotions, and exciting events. Follow them on the following links below:

Website: africaneasterndxb.com

Instagram: @africaneasterndubai

Facebook: www.facebook.com/AfricanEasternDubai