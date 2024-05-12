Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Real estate experts debunk common misconceptions OFWs have on real estate investment

Kate Sudiacal

In the fourth panel discussion of the first day of the 10th Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition, Maria Luisa Bautista-Naguiat, Assistant Vice President & Head of International Sales at Rockwell Land, and Evangeline Monjardin, President of Hillsgate Properties Inc., tackled misconceptions among OFWs regarding real estate investment. 

Naguiat also spoke with the social media correspondent of The Filipino Times focusing on the question: “Pang-mayaman lang ang investments.”Nasabi mo na rin ba ‘to sa sarili mo?”

This event was made possible with the support of PPIE’s silver sponsors Ayala Land, Hotel101 Global, RLC Residences, and Rockwell Land; Exhibitors such as Crescent Hills Residences, One Lancaster Park, Tabeer Tours, and Sun Life; and its support sponsor, Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection Sector in Dubai Economy and Tourism.

G&M Events Management LLC, DG Events Management; Agemono Express; Bacolod Inasal BBQ; Cabo Koncept; and The Desert Wok Restaurant also partnered as food and beverage and support sponsors. With The Filipino Times, GMA LifeTV, GMA PinoyTV, and GMA NewsTV as media partners.

PPIE 2024 brought together industry leaders, investors, and stakeholders to explore the limitless opportunities in the Filipino real estate market.

To learn more about the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition 2024, visit https://ppie.ae/ and follow on social media, @ppieuae on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, for more updates.

