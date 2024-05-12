PH is a foreign-friendly investment destination, says experts

The Philippines Partnership Circle (PhilPAC) featured two panel discussions, including a fireside chat and a keynote session at the 10th Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) at The Bristol Hotel, Deira, Dubai on May 11, 2024.

The first panel discussion tackled “Love Philippines: A foreign-friendly investment destination” led by Mme. Marlene Murphy, Philippines Partnership Circle’s President as well as Fintech, Private Equity Investment; Lady Elizabeth Kelly, the President of Lady Elizabeth Kelly & Co.; Dr. Raphael Nagel, the Executive Chairman of the Tactical Management and The Abrahamic Business Circle; Dr. Munir Ahmad Ch., Group CEO of the Royal Family Office of HH Sheikh Abdulhakim Al Maktoum; and Mohammad Jaber, the Co-Founder of Elas.

After the discussions, our social media correspondent also interviewed these esteemed guests, check out the live coverages down below:

Lady Elizabeth Kelly and Dr Raphael Nagel

Mohammed Jaber

Mme. Marlene Murphy