Hotel101 empowers Filipino investors to go global at PPIE 2024

The world is filled with lucrative investment opportunities, and it is such a shame not to explore all the doors beyond the Philippines.

Because of this, Hotel 101 emerges as a beacon of promise, guiding Filipino investors toward global horizons. At the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) 2024, held at the Bristol Hotel from May 11-12, Janice B. Original, Sales Head of Hotel101 Global, discussed the secrets of the global investment landscape and empowered investors to transcend local boundaries.

Original’s insightful discourse, titled ‘Navigating the Global Investment Landscape: Empowering Filipino Investors with Hotel101 from Local to Global,’ captivated audiences with its vision of expanding investment portfolios beyond domestic markets.

“Majority of our projects are focused on recurring incomes. We don’t focus much on residential properties,” she said, explaining that this is also their goal when expanding projects across the globe.

“We already have two hotels in the Philippines. Our first hotel is 101 Manila, which is our prototype. We studied how we’re going to make money from it from the beginning, but now it’s not a trial and error,” she said, assuring the crowd that the company has learned a lot from its past projects.

Therefore, Original shared that the company was compelled to do something different, and so they observed other successful businesses. “We saw that most successful businesses all around the world have 9/10 consistency, which means that everywhere you go, it will look the same,” she said.

“For example, Coca-Cola looks the same. A Big Mac is the same wherever you go in the world. So we thought, why not apply it to our hotels? So, basically, we want all travelers to see exactly the same in the rooms wherever they go across the globe,” she said, highlighting the importance of consistency.

They also highlighted their services, where the company shoulders all the tasks behind the scenes, allowing their clients to invest in properties without any worries. “We will shoulder everything: maintenance, operations, marketing – name it,” Original said.

In conclusion, Hotel 101’s mission to empower investors to level up their investments from local to global resonates deeply with the overarching theme of PPIE 2024: to inspire, innovate, and unlock the full potential of investment opportunities in an ever-changing world.

The PPIE 2024 was made possible with the generous support of PPIE’s silver sponsors Ayala Land, Hotel101 Global, RLC Residences, and Rockwell Land. Exhibitors such as Crescent Hills Residences, One Lancaster Park, Tabeer Tours, and Sun Life also played a crucial role.

Additionally, the event received support from its sponsor, the Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection Sector in Dubai Economy and Tourism. Partnerships with G&M Events Management LLC, DG Events Management; Agemono Express; Bacolod Inasal BBQ; Cabo Koncept; and The Desert Wok Restaurant as food and beverage and support sponsors further contributed to its success.

The event was also made possible with its media partners The Filipino Times, GMA LifeTV, GMA PinoyTV, and GMA NewsTV.