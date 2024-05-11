Philippines’ largest international investment show opens today in Dubai, PPIE launches #InvestPilipinas campaign

The much-awaited annual Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) makes its grand return for its 10th year on 11 May 2024, at the iconic Bristol Hotel in Dubai, reaffirming its status as the Philippines’ largest international investment show.

Since its inception in 2014, PPIE has remained dedicated to empowering overseas Filipinos by promoting financial literacy. This year marks a significant milestone as PPIE celebrates a decade of unwavering commitment to this cause.

The event was opened by H.E. Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE; Atty. Karen Mae G. Sarinas–Baydo, Assistant Chief Operating Officer of the Tourism Enterprise Zone Management Sector from the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA); Hon. Marford Angeles, Consul General of the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai and Northern Emirates; Atty. John Rio A. Bautista, Labor Attaché from the Migrant Workers Office – Dubai and Northern Emirates; Manal Binismail, Manager of the Consumer Protection Department – Consumer Awareness and Abdullah Bin Kalban, Business Awareness Officer, from the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; and Dr. Karen Remo — CEO & Founder of New Perspective Media (NPM) Group, and the Chairman of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) and the Philippine Economic & Investment Summit (PEIS).

Also joining in the opening of the property and investment expo are: RLC Residences, led by Senior Vice President and Business Unit General Manager, Richard Sotelo; Ayala Land, led by Senior Managing Director of Ayala Land International Sales, Inc., Rufino Hermann Gutierrez; Rockwell Land, led by Assistant Vice President & Head of International Sales, Maria Luisa Bautista – Naguiat; and Hotel101 Global, led by Sales Head, Janice Original.

Launching of #investPilipinas, #investPPIE

This year’s PPIE introduces the exciting launch of #investPilipinas, #investPPIE campaign, kickstarting with a collaboration with Filipinos across the UAE.

Dr. Remo launched the campaign, which aims to empower overseas Filipinos and their families in the Philippines, to make informed investment decisions and prepare for a sound and secure future.

Dr. Karen Remo, the CEO & Founder of New Perspective Media (NPM) Group, and the Chairman of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) and Philippine Economic & Investment Summit (PEIS), mentioned, “I am very pleased to announce that with this international campaign #InvestPilipinas #InvestPPIE — PPIE will go global with the upcoming launch of PPIE in different parts of the world, including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Qatar.”

“PPIE will also be going home to the Philippines to teach financial literacy not just to OFWs but also to their families back home. Please continue to join us as we spread our wings in hopes of better future for every Filipino, wherever they are in the world,” she added.

PEIS returns for its second year at the 10th PPIE

With its successful launch in 2023, the Philippine Economic and Investment Summit is back for its second edition at the 10th PPIE, offering a valuable opportunity for both seasoned investors and those eager to learn about investing in the Philippines to engage and participate.

This year, PEIS delivered an even more enriching experience, catering to both seasoned Filipino and foreign investors looking to expand their portfolios, and newcomers eager to delve into the world of investing in the Philippines. Attendees participated in a diverse range of sessions and networking opportunities designed to provide insights into various sectors, including real estate and finance.

His Excellency Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, the Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, remarked: “The return of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition this year highlights the robust growth of the Philippines’ investment and real estate sectors, particularly in the UAE. This growth signifies the increasing confidence in the Philippine economy. I commend the NPM Group for organizing this event, which brings together leading developers from the Philippines to encourage investment from Filipino and foreign investors.”

“The 10th PPIE marks the steadfast dedication and commitment to serving the needs of OFWs and promoting Philippine real estate overseas. May the PPIE continue to be a beacon of opportunity and empowerment for OFWs, enabling them to achieve their dreams of property ownership and financial security in the Philippines,” he added.

For two days, PPIE will highlight a diverse range of investment, financial, and business solutions and services, along with more than 50 keynotes and forums from over 50 industry experts and corporate leaders from top property developers in the Philippines, as well as UAE-based businesses and organizations.

Featured speakers for today include H.E. Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, Atty. Karen Mae G. Sarinas–Baydo, Assistant Chief Operating Officer of the Tourism Enterprise Zone Management Sector from the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA), Atty. John Rio A. Bautista, Labor Attaché from the Migrant Workers Office – Dubai and Northern Emirates, Manal Binismail, Manager of the Consumer Protection Department – Consumer Awareness, and Abdullah Bin Kalban, Business Awareness Officer, from the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

PPIE 2024 is supported by Ayala Land, Hotel 101, RLC Residences, and Rockwell Land as Silver Sponsors; Sunlife, One Lancaster Park, Crescent Hills Residences and Tabeer Tours as Exhibitors; Dubai Economy & Tourism as Support Sponsors; with The Filipino Times, the largest digital news portal for Filipinos in the Middle East and the biggest free newspaper in the UAE, alongside GMA Pinoy TV as Media Partners; and is organized by New Perspective Media Group.

To learn more about the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition, visit www.ppie.ae.