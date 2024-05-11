O! Millionaire: Get the chance to win 100 million dirhams while making a change in the world

With each passing week, the anticipation surrounding O! Millionaire continues to soar. A remarkable prize pool of P100,000,000 heightens the excitement for viewers and participants alike.

In the electrifying 104th episode, participants eagerly await the live draw overseen by the captivating actor-environmentalist, Maradona Rebello. Amidst palpable tension, Rebello reveals the seven winning numbers. Join us for the exhilaration every Thursday at 8 PM (GST) on O! Millionaire!

The seven winning numbers for episode 104

The #OMillionaire Green Initiative Draw offers participants an enticing opportunity to win exhilarating prizes every week. By purchasing the Green Certificate, participants not only enhance their chances of winning but also play a pivotal role in supporting the development of Oasis Park. This innovative and sustainable sanctuary aims to nurture millions of trees, fostering a greener and healthier environment for generations to come.

In the latest draw on May 9, 2024, the seven winning numbers were unveiled: 9, 20, 28, 30, 33, 38, and 41, with a winning Green Certificate ID of 9R8Y DAWG.

Don’t miss the chance to claim the amazing Grand Prize if your Green Certificates match the drawn numbers! The winning amount is automatically reflected in your wallet so make sure to check it out.

Planting seeds: Be the change the world needs

Can you feel the heat as time goes by? It’s the impact of climate change. But O! Millionaire is fighting to make a change, and you can be a part of it.

O! Millionaire, in partnership with Oasis Park, aims to combat climate change by planting 60 million trees in arid desert regions globally, capturing 1.4 million tons of carbon dioxide every year.

You can buy O! Millionaire’s Green Certificate for just AED 25 to help them plant trees to combat climate change. So far, they have already made a strong start, planting over 51,800 trees across 19 locations in India alone!

Not only do you become a part of something bigger, but you also get a chance to change your life by winning big. So, don’t miss this opportunity!

About the live draw

The #OMillionaire Green Draw turns dreams into reality, with enticing prizes awaiting winners. In partnership with Oasis Park, every AED 25 Green Certificate purchase aids in tree planting, advancing sustainability. Transparency and fairness are fundamental values, with our meticulous quality-checking process open for all to observe.

Witness how O! Millionaire implements best practices.

If you missed the live draw episode 104, you can watch the replay here:

Stay tuned for the upcoming episode!