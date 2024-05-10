Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos says no report on destab plot against him among police force

Staff Report

President Bongbong Marcos revealed that there has been no report of an active destabilization plot against his government from active police officials.

This is amid speculations that some members of the Philippine National Police want him ousted from the presidency.

“I don’t see—, wala kaming report na in the ranks. Iyong mga retired baka mayroon, mayroong mga gumagalaw, sumasama sa mga destab na ginagawa,” Marcos said.

The chief executive said that retired police officials could be involved in politicking.

“Pero sa ating mga kapulisan at siyempre lalo na sa officer corps, wala naman tayong nakikitang ganun na namumulitika ang mga police,” he added.

Marcos said he is not keen on doing loyalty checks but he wants the police to be loyal in performing their duties to protect the public.

“So, ang loyalty check, hindi ko alam kung ano ‘yung loyalty check katotohanan. Anong sasabihin mo doon sa tao? Sasabihin, ‘loyal ka ba sa akin?’ Siyempre, oo ang sagot noon, ‘di ba, kahit na hindi siya loyal sa ‘yo. Pero titingnan natin mga record,”he said.

