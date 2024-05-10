60 OFWs, 1 baby repatriated from Israel

Sixty overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and a baby were safely returned home to the Philippines from Israel.

According to a Facebook post by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), this is the largest group of OFWs participating in the voluntary repatriation program from Israel.

The government launched the voluntary repatriation program after the conflict between Israel and Hamas last year.

Several government departments, such as the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), Department of Health (DOH), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), collaborated with OWWA in ensuring the safe flight of the group of OFWs.

Furthermore, the government remains committed to assisting repatriated OFWs, offering financial aid, skills training, and other forms of support to facilitate their reintegration into their home country.