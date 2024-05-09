Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE provides assistance to flood victims in Kenya

For illustrative purposes only

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) provides assistance to the many people affected by the floods in Kenya.

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, the UAE gave a total of $15 million to help affected families and individuals by the Kenyan flood, which led to the deaths of hundreds of people.

Many also evacuated from their original places, disrupting people’s lives and routines.

Apart from this, the flood also destroyed many infrastructure, such as roads, bridges, health facilities, homes, agricultural lands, and more, especially areas north of the capital, Nairobi.

According to His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the International Humanitarian Affairs Council, the UAE is always keen to respond to humanitarian calls, whether it is locally or internationally.

Meanwhile, His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, said that they stand in solidarity with Kenya and will contribute to giving the necessary needs to friendly countries like Kenya during crises and natural disasters.

His Excellency also expressed his sincere condolences to the Republic of Kenya and to those who have lost loved ones from the flood as well as hopes for a speedy recovery for all injured.

