HUAWEI XMAGE global exhibition debuts in Dubai, showcasing a decade of mobile imaging evolution

Huawei opened its first-ever HUAWEI XMAGE Global Exhibition, titled “A Heartwarming World – 12 Years of Huawei Photography” on May 8th, 2024, at Alserkal Avenue, the cultural district of Dubai, UAE, marking the largest photography exhibition in Huawei’s history. HUAWEI XMAGE Awards 2024, the annual competition that celebrates Huawei’s open platform for smartphone photographic excellence, officially kicked off during the opening. Now in its eighth year, the competition aims to inspire consumers to unleash their creativity and imagination through Huawei’s leading XMAGE imaging technology.

A heartwarming world – 12 years of Huawei photography

The exhibition, themed “A Heartwarming World,” showcases nearly 300 photographs captured on Huawei smartphones. Selected from millions of submissions, these images depict moments of warmth, tranquillity, and joy from every corner of the globe, demonstrating the relatable moments of everyday life. Through powerful technology and experiences, the exhibition aims to ignite imagination, creativity, and a deeper appreciation for the life, story and emotions beyond what’s captured in these images.

The exhibition highlights the rapid evolution of mobile photography over the past decade. Featuring photos taken with Huawei smartphones released over 12 years. It demonstrates Huawei’s commitment to driving innovation in mobile imaging technology. Through photography competitions, community events, and trend reports, Huawei has played a key role in promoting mobile photography culture. Recently, the HUAWEI P series, known for its cutting-edge smartphone camera technologies, has been upgraded to the HUAWEI Pura series. This evolution, along with the continued development of HUAWEI XMAGE takes smartphone photography to new heights.

The exhibition explores eight different themes: The Secrets of Mother Nature, Landscapes and Spaces, A Dialogue with Animals, The Story of Life, You and Me, The Joy of Sports, The Power of Moments, and The World of Youth.

“In an era dominated by technology and speed, it’s easy for people to be overwhelmed by external noise and stress,” noted Chen Xiaobo, exhibition curator and 9th Vice President of the China Photographers Association. “It’s reassuring to see creators worldwide capturing and conveying heartwarming moments with Huawei smartphones. These images act as bridges that resonate with souls, transmitting genuine warmth and beauty.”

“A Heartwarming World – 12 Years of Huawei Photography” runs from May 8th to 10th. Exceptional works will be showcased across Huawei’s official platforms such as @HuaweiXmageAwards on Instagram, @HuaweiMobile on Instagram, X, and Facebook.

HUAWEI XMAGE Awards 2024

The HUAWEI XMAGE Awards 2024 launched officially during the exhibition’s opening ceremony. As an open platform celebrating smartphone photographic excellence, the annual competition encourages the use of unique perspectives and creativity, pushing the boundaries of mobile photography artistry. Since its beginning in 2017, users from more than 170 countries and regions have contributed nearly 4 million entries to this yearly competition.

This year’s XMAGE Awards introduces four new categories – Moments, Faces, So Far So Close, and Style, showcasing Huawei’s prowess in Snapshot, Portrait photography, telephoto and macro photography, and colour styling. Additionally, new awards such as “Best of Pura Series and “Best of Mate series” have been created to encourage exploration using Huawei’s flagship camera systems.

The competition also welcomed a new panel of esteemed judges: Chen Xiaobo (9th Vice President of the China Photographers Association), Keith Ladzinski (National Geographic Photographer and Emmy Nominated Director), James Perolls (Fashion Photographer and Director), Susi Belianska (Portrait Photographer and Visual Artist), and Li Changzhu (Huawei Consumer Business Group). This panel will select the most compelling works.

Registration for the HUAWEI XMAGE Awards 2024 is now open, with entries closing on September 15, 2024, at 24:00 Beijing time (GMT+8). For more information and to enter the competition, please visit: https://consumer.huawei.com/en/campaign/xmage