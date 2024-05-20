Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

PRC, MWO Dubai announces dates for Special Professional Licensure Examinations in UAE

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino38 mins ago

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) and the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Dubai and Northern Emirates announced the dates of the activities regarding the Special Professional Licensure Examinations (SPLE) 2024 held from June 16-18 in Dubai, UAE.

In a recent Facebook post, MWO announced that application processing for various professions, including architects, CPAs, chemical engineers, chemists, civil engineers, electronics engineers, electronics technicians, interior designers, master plumbers, mechanical engineers, medical technologists, physical therapists, psychometricians, professional teachers, radiologic technologists, real estate brokers, registered electrical engineers, registered master electricians, veterinarians, and x-ray technologists will be held on June 12.

Meanwhile, they will start processing the application for nurses on June 13 and 14.

MWO also urges OFWs who are interested in serving as Examination Personnel to submit their application from May 16-27. The application form can be downloaded from MWO’s Facebook account.

There will also be an orientation of the Examination Personnel on June 15.

The SPLE is an initiative of the PRC, allowing overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to take their licensure examinations in the Middle East.

This exam is for Filipino college graduates who are now residing as OFWs in the Middle East but were not able to take their licensure examinations. The countries included in this program are the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

Thanks to the SPLE, OFWs do not have to leave their employer in the country and return to the Philippines for their licensure exams.

For more details, click the Facebook post below:

