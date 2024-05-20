Binge-watch these 5 K-dramas with Pinoy adaptations

Another hit Korean drama series has been confirmed to have its Philippine adaptation this year!

The remake of “It’s Okay to Not be Okay,” one of the most popular dramas of 2020, will be top-billed by Anne Curtis, Joshua Garcia, and Carlo Aquino and will be available on Netflix soon, as announced by ABS-CBN Studios.

The original series played by Kim Soo-hyun (Moon Gang-tae), Seo Ye-ji (Ko Moong-young), and Oh Jung-se (Moon Sang-tae) received much love from viewers globally, as the rom-com K-drama also tackled mental health issues.

It is indeed one of the most-anticipated teleseryes this year, but have you watched these Pinoy K-drama adaptations yet?

1. My Love from the Star

Have you ever heard of the love story between an alien who came to earth 400 years ago and a troublesome Hallyu actress? Yes, it is the 2013 fantasy rom-com “My Love From The Star,” starring Jun Ji-Hyun and Kim Soo-Hyun.

The story revolves around the encounter of an alien Do Min-Joon (Kim Soo-Hyun), who has a human-like appearance and superhuman senses, about to return to his planet of origin, but eventually develops romantic feelings towards his new neighbor, top star Cheon Seong-Yi (Jun Ji-Hyun).

The Philippine adaptation of the same title premiered in 2017 on GMA Network with Jennylyn Mercado as Steffi Chavez and Filipino-Spanish model Gil Cuerva as Matteo Domingo, who was then a first-time actor. The hashtag “#MyLoveFromTheStarPH” topped Twitter after its pilot episode was released.

2. Descendants of the Sun

Once again, Jennylyn Mercado showed she is perfect for another Korean drama remake as she starred in “Descendants of the Sun” with Dingdong Dantes which aired on Philippine television in 2020.

The 2016 original series, top billing former couple Song Hye-Kyo (Kang Mo-Yeon) and Song Joong-ki (Yoo Si-jin), is a mix of drama, romance, and action, navigating the love story of a surgeon and a South Korean special forces officer while serving their own missions.

As the South Korean series gained success, the Philippine adaptation also did and was even recognized as Most Popular Foreign Drama of the Year at the 15th Seoul International Awards.

3. What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim

“What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim” is another popular K-drama starring Park Seo-jun (Lee Young-jun) a rich, narcissistic boss, and Park Min-Young (Kim Mi-so), his competent secretary for nine years. One day, Secretary Kim hands in her resignation but Lee Young-jun is adamant about letting her go and romantic feelings have been developed in the process.

The newly released Pinoy adaptation is also receiving hype with Kim Chiu (Kimberly “Kim” Liwanag) and Paolo Avelino (Brandon Manansala) leading the cast. It premiered on Viu in March but is also available on iWantTFC.

4. Flower of Evil

The suspense thriller “Flower of Evil” has given the audience countless plot twists. Lee Joon-gi, who plays the role of Do Hyun-soo, hides his identity and dark past from his wife, Moon Chae-Won (Cha Ji-won), who is a detective. Their happy and perfect family is then challenged by doubt and faith.

The Philippine adaptation stars Lovi Poe (Iris Castillo del Rosario) and Piolo Pascual (Jacob / Daniel Villareal) hooked Filipino viewers with their powerful acting. The series was streamed on Viu in 2022 and even gained support from Lee Joon-gi himself.

5. A World of Married Couple

Adapted from BBC One’s drama series Doctor Foster, “A World of Married Couple” follows a picture-perfect family that starts to crumble after a series of betrayals, infidelity, and revenge.

The Philippine adaptation also made the rounds in social media as Jodi Sta. Maria (Dra. Jill Victorino) and Zanjoe Marudo (David Ilustre) played the role of a married couple in “The Broken Marriage Vow.”

What K-Drama series would you like to be adapted in the Philippines next?